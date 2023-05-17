Anne Hathaway dazzles in gold hooded gown with racy thigh-high split at Bulgari party in Venice

Anne Hathaway looked sensational as she arrived at Bulgari’s Mediterranea High Jewelery event in Venice, Italy on Tuesday.

The actress, 40, donned a gold and silver sequin dress for the occasion, with a plunging neckline and a very racy thigh-high slit.

Anne’s dress hugged every inch of her stunning figure and showed off her long, toned legs and even sported a quirky hood.

She completed the look with a ginormous diamond necklace that boasted five pink stones set in silver.

The Devil Wears Prada star accentuated her delicate features with makeup and smoothed her long brunette locks.

She strutted across towering silver platforms as she stormed the posh party.

Bulgari is an Italian luxury fashion house founded in 1884 and known for its jewelry, its pieces have been worn by Elizabeth Taylor, Sarah Jessica Parker and Zendaya.

The outing comes after Hathaway’s Met Gala night earlier this month, where she looked every inch the sexy bombshell in a plunging white Versace gown.

The star – who is the face of the brand’s Icon campaign – modeled a stitched look with gold safety pins.

The Armageddon Time beauty teased her perky neckline in the look, which was extremely low-cut and sported a thigh-high slit.

Anne turned heads in the set, catching the eye as she rocked her fingerless opera gloves.

He also came with a jacket that she draped over her arms during certain red carpet moments.

Anne’s look relied on Liz Hurley’s iconic black Versace dress with a safety pin from 1994.

Anne’s outfit was created with tweed and she described the look as a “marriage between Versace and Chanel”.

Hathaway recently opened up about how her work commitments take second place now that she’s a mother.

In an October interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle, Anne has spoken of being “more selective” when it comes to choosing roles, saying: “I have to say the ‘kids’ thing has been the biggest change.”

‘[Kids] kind of reprioritized everything,” she told Cagle. “So it made me a bit more selective because something really has to be so great to spend time away from them because they’re so precious to me.”

Calling his sons “the most sacred part of [her] life from afar,” Anne continued, adding, “When I agree to something, it puts greater pressure on me to make it worth the time I have spent away from them.

The Les Miserables star previously revealed that she knew Shulman was “the love of her life” right away, but met him at a complicated time.

‘I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life. I also knew that I couldn’t have met him at a worse time,’ she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2013.

Hathaway was still recovering from a difficult breakup, which made her nervous at first.

“I took my trust back for a ridiculous ride with him,” she said. ‘It was scary.’

The Princess Diaries star gave her husband-to-be a chance, explaining that their relationship was “getting better and better”.

“He walks into a room,” Anne exclaimed, “and I turn on the light. I can’t help it.