May 17th, 2023

    Even Fox Hosts Are Getting Fed Up With GOP’s Missing Informants

    May 17, 2023
    Fox Business Network host and former Trump administration economic adviser Larry Kudlow pressed Rep. James Comer (R-KY) about his claim that a whistleblower in the Republican investigation into the Bidens has basically gone off the grid.

    Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, had said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures over the weekend that “we can’t track down the informant.” He told host Maria Bartiromo then: “Remember, these informants are kind of in the spy business, so they don’t make a habit of being seen a lot or being high-profile or anything like that.”

    That appearance came days after Comer held what turned out to be an underwhelming press conference on Capitol Hill, despite having hyped it up as a “judgment day” for President Biden after a months-long investigation.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

