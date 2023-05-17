Florida Dems Shock GOP With Jacksonville Mayor Win

@wjxt4/Twitter
Democrat Donna Deegan became the first woman to be elected mayor of Jacksonville, Florida—beating out Republican Daniel Davis, a former state legislator who had the backing of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a runoff.
Deegan’s win, with 52 percent of the vote, is a stunning upset by Democrats. Jacksonville is a longtime GOP stronghold and, before Tuesday, stood as the largest city in the country to have a Republican mayor. There hasn’t been a Democrat in charge since 2015.
“Everyone said it could not be done in Jacksonville, Florida,” Deegan said in her victory speech. “We did it because we brought the people inside.”