Florida Dems Shock GOP With Jacksonville Mayor Win

@wjxt4/Twitter

Democrat Donna Deegan became the first woman to be elected mayor of Jacksonville, Florida—beating out Republican Daniel Davis, a former state legislator who had the backing of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a runoff.

Deegan’s win, with 52 percent of the vote, is a stunning upset by Democrats. Jacksonville is a longtime GOP stronghold and, before Tuesday, stood as the largest city in the country to have a Republican mayor. There hasn’t been a Democrat in charge since 2015.

“Everyone said it could not be done in Jacksonville, Florida,” Deegan said in her victory speech. “We did it because we brought the people inside.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.