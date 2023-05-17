Gene Simmons’ former estate increases in price by $32 MILLION

The lavish Beverly Hills estate that Gene Simmons officially parted ways with two years ago is back on the market – and with a significant price increase.

According TMZ.

The rocker Kiss, 73, sold the residence to Max Nobel from development group Nobel for $16 million in 2021, and since then it has undergone a major renovation.

Now, it’s considered a brand new home, according to the outlet.

During the 18-month renovation, the original house was stripped of its studs and the tennis court was replaced with a 10-car garage with optional lifts for 20 vehicles.

The house before the spectacular renovations

Former owner: Simmons, pictured in 2017, sold the Beverly Hills home for $16million in 2021

It is also above the garage attached to the main house, which can accommodate three cars.

The house is represented by Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

Whoever eventually moves into the residence will still live like a rock star, even if Gene no longer calls the place home.

The house has a brand new 60×20 swimming pool, a cinema room and an outdoor barbecue area with a dining area for 30 people.

Gene’s house was once awash in light colors, with cream and white paint covering much of the interior.

Now the interior features lots of wooden accents, towering ceilings illuminated by glowing lights, and black walls.

The kitchen is now a far cry from the quaint and charming interior it once looked like.

It is now equipped with a modern island counter, elegant light fixtures and the hardwood floor has been replaced with stone.

Total transformation! The house has seven bedrooms, including this spacious bedroom

A brand new home: The white walls that once covered Simmons’ house have been transformed

Wow: the dining room has a modern chandelier and a stone floor

Lighting: Some rooms have lighting that shines from the ceiling

What a view! This room offers incredible views of the lush greenery outside

The exterior of the property has also been transformed. Although it has retained the same shape, the cream paint job has now been replaced with gray wooden slats.

What doesn’t seem to have changed is the same level of privacy that Gene previously enjoyed.

Nestled against towering trees, the home is accessed from a massive driveway that curves past a lush front yard and swimming pool.

When Simmons first listed the property in 2020, the rocker said he planned to move to a 24-acre estate near Mount Rainier in Washington to pay less tax than in California.

“California and Beverly Hills have treated the people who create jobs poorly and the tax rates are unacceptable,” Simmons said. The Wall Street Journal.

“I work hard and pay my taxes and I don’t want to cry the Beverly Hills blues, but enough is enough.”

New kitchen ! The kitchen has been remodeled to include a massive island counter, stone flooring and stylish light fixtures

Abandonment of the property: The rocker sold the residence to Max Nobel of Nobel Development Group

Modern elegance: one of the large bedrooms

Starred: The house is represented by Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles fame

Parting ways with another home: News of Gene’s former home comes after the rocker and his wife Shannon Tweed finally sold their gorgeous Las Vegas home for $11million

It also comes after the couple celebrated the wedding of daughter Sophie Simmons to longtime love James Henderson in February.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our daughter,” Gene and Shannon said. People. “James is a strong young man and Sophie can do whatever she wants. We wish them a lifetime of love and happiness. If they’re even half as happy as we are, they’ll last a long time.

Gene and Shannon were together for 28 years before getting married in 2011.

Arty: an unusual statue stood next to an avant-garde metal staircase

No place like home: the house now has wooden planks covering the exterior

Welcome to the house! A photo of what appears to be the garage

Massive estate: the house is accessed at the end of a long driveway that winds around their front yard

Simmons rose to fame as a member of the hard rock band Kiss, the band behind the hits I Was Made for Lovin You and Rock and Roll All Nite. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

The band are currently in the midst of their End Of The Road world tour, which they say will be the final tour in their illustrious career that stretches back 50 years.

It opened on January 31, 2019 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, but plans were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the cancellation of most shows in 2020.

Along with Simmons, Kiss’ current lineup includes Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer.