Perth mum who questioned son’s leukaemia treatment has him taken and placed in foster care

A mother is reeling after being told her son had leukemia and then – less than 24 hours later – being told the boy had been taken out of her care.

Perth’s mother saw her six-year-old son evicted from her home after seeking a second opinion on her son’s cancer diagnosis.

The single mother of two described the situation as “a living nightmare.”

Michelle* visited a doctor for the first time in January after learning that her son had blood in her stool.

The mother was told to go to Perth Children’s Hospital and while getting tests done there, she said she had an argumentative meeting with an oncologist.

told Michelle WA Today that when she asked for test results, she didn’t get them and was only given one treatment option.

“I said I wanted a second opinion, I wanted to explore all my options and maybe take him home for a few days before he starts any treatment,” she said.

Department of Communities documents state that the mother allowed her son to receive both fluids and medication, but then asked to be allowed to take him home that night and return to the hospital the next day for a bone marrow sample. .

Perth Children’s Hospital wouldn’t allow it because doctors said there was a high risk of sepsis if he contracted an infection outside the hospital.

The documents also allege that the mother told hospital staff she would refuse her son’s chemotherapy and seek homeopathic treatment instead; claims contested by the single mother.

“We’re not hippies, we wouldn’t run into the bush and feed him blueberries and not accept that he has leukaemia,” she said.

“I just wanted to know everything I could and we just wanted to give our brains a chance to understand what we were hearing.”

Michelle said she’s not “anti-chemo,” she just wanted to make sure it was the best choice for her child and family.

She claims the oncologist warned her she would get a “red flag” with the Child Protection Department if she took him out of the hospital.

Later that day, she and her other child were locked out of her son’s ward and subsequently kicked out of the hospital.

Michelle obtained a section 37 warrant, which gave child protection officers the authority to place a child under provisional care.

The order states, “If the officer has reasonable grounds to suspect that there is an immediate and substantial risk to the child’s well-being,” the employee may remove the child from the parent’s care.

James* was placed in foster care after two months of chemotherapy and was moved to a new home over an hour’s drive from his family’s home in Hamilton Hill and enrolled in a different school.

Michelle has the right to see him for short supervised visits, but cannot attend any of his treatments.

James has had no contact with his younger brother since being diagnosed.

Documents submitted to the court show that the department cited neglect as the reason for his reassignment and stated its intention to keep him in the care of the state for two years while he completes his treatment.

The department was contacted the same day Michelle learned of his leukemia diagnosis.

‘(PCH was) concerned about that [the child’s mother and grandmother] threatened with dismissal against medical advice (the child). (Michelle) presented herself very hostile and aggressive. (The grandmother) was described as “very obstructive and pathological” as she raised her voice and spoke about the staff at Perth Children’s Hospital,” the department’s document said.

‘The parents (may) be unable to provide or arrange for (the risk of) effective medical, therapeutic or other medical treatment for the child.

Both the mother and grandmother deny the allegations in the document, reiterating that they only wanted a second opinion and to explore alternative treatments that could be used in addition to chemotherapy.

“I hadn’t even been allowed to adjust and accept that my child was sick,” Michelle said.

“I was just angry at the time. There would be no trust. I asked for another doctor. I asked for his IV to be taken out so I could take him and things got a little heated, and I was screaming and upset, but I never refused treatment.”

They insisted they just wanted to take him elsewhere and the oncologist denied their desire to move James to Fiona Stanley Hospital for a few days while they assessed their options.

The family says James looked as healthy as ever at the time and claims they never received any support services or counselling.

A Perth Children’s Court judge will determine whether James will continue his treatment in the care of his biological or foster family.

Valeria Jovanovic, chief executive of the Child and Adolescent Health Service, said quality care and patient safety are top priorities at Perth Children’s Hospital.

“At all times, the child and their families and caregivers are at the center of all clinical decisions,” she said.

‘Our clinical care is based on national and international guidelines and treatment protocols. Should there be an opportunity for a family to request a second opinion from another team in a suitable relevant clinical specialty, we are happy to facilitate this.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the Child and Adolescent Health Service WA, which runs Perth Children’s, for comment.

*Names have been changed for legal reasons.