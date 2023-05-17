Julian Nagelsmann ‘was Chelsea’s No 1 choice’ ahead of Mauricio Pochettino

Nagelsmann was Chelsea’s No.1 choice but turned down manager’s job

His agent says Nagelsmann was right to refuse a ‘club in troubled waters’

He also said that Chelsea are ‘spending a few hundred million euros’ to solve their problems.

Julian Nagelsmann’s agent Volker Struth has claimed the former Bayern Munich boss is Chelsea’s No.1 choice to take over, putting him ahead of Mauricio Pochettino.

However, Nagelsmann pulled out of the race in April after becoming frustrated with the process, leaving the door open for Pochettino to return to the Premier League.

Pochettino has reportedly agreed terms with Chelsea to become their next manager and is expected to fly to London to sign a three-year deal in the coming days.

Speaking on Bild’s Phrasenmaher podcast, Struth said Nagelsmann was right to turn down a ‘club in troubled waters’.

He said the club were ‘spending a few hundred million euros’ to solve their problems and hinted there would be ‘expectations’ they would have to meet as a result.

The 57-year-old agent said: “I can confirm that Chelsea were quick to call [after Nagelsmann’s dismissal at Bayern Munich]. There were a few phone conversations.

‘It was the right decision [by Nagelsmann] don’t go there. It’s a club in troubled waters at the moment.

“And their transfer policy, spending a few hundred million euros, has raised expectations that need to be met.” There were also other problems.

‘He was their number one [choice], that was our information. I believe it would have happened if he had wanted it to.

However, according to AthleticismChelsea have refuted those claims – acknowledging their interest in Nagelsmann but denying he was their first choice.

Their stance comes shortly after it was revealed that Pochettino had agreed to become Chelsea’s next manager.

Pochettino will arrive from Spain to complete the deal which will see him named Chelsea’s new head coach.

Pochettino (above) will travel to Spain to put pen to paper on what is believed to be a three-year contract to replace current caretaker boss Frank Lampard

Pochettino will bring assistant manager Jesus Perez (right) and goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez (left) with him to Chelsea, who he previously worked with at Tottenham.

The Argentine will put pen to paper on what is believed to be a three-year deal to replace current caretaker boss Frank Lampard.

Pochettino is currently in Spain but will be flying to London in the next few days to complete the formalities for his new job.

The 51-year-old has negotiated his own contract and is waiting for the green light from his lawyer before signing the papers.

Meanwhile, Nagelsmann has been out of action since March – when he was sacked by Bayern Munich boss and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.