    Who Will ‘Ted Lasso’ Choose to Replace Jason Sudeikis?

    Who Will 'Ted Lasso' Choose to Replace Jason Sudeikis?

    Can Ted Lasso still be called Ted Lasso if Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) himself exits the Ted Lasso Universe? (Try to read that sentence five times fast—it’s a lot of Ted Lassos.)

    Star and Season 2 showrunner Sudeikis has been fairly clear about his desire to wrap up the hit Apple TV+ comedy as the third season comes to a close. He hasn’t just been talking about leaving—Sudeikis has said in interviews that Season 3 is “the end of this story that we wanted to tell.” Apple TV+ has yet to confirm if this is the final season or not. But there’s always room for spinoffs.

    As the series faces impending uncertainty with only two episodes left, it feels an awful lot like Ted is preparing to quit his job and hop on a plane back to America. Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham)—who sees him so infrequently that it’s kind of hard to remember she’s his boss—has even thought about firing Ted. In this week’s episode, “International Break,” the show whittles down Ted’s character to less than any of his actual players. He is no longer the lead of his own show.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

