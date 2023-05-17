MAFS star Susie Bradley confirms she and her NRL star ex-fiance Todd Carney are back together

<!–

She recently sparked speculation that she was back together with NRL bad boy Todd Carney after posting beloved snaps of the pair together on social media.

And Married At First Sight star Susie Bradley, 30, has now confirmed the pair are officially back on.

The beautician confirmed that 9Entertainment she recently reconciled with the former Cronulla Sharks star, 36.

“If the love doesn’t go away, it has to be,” she said.

It comes after Susie shared a photo earlier this week of the couple grinning from ear to ear as they embraced while lying on a couch, and another photo of her kissing him on the cheek.

“I miss you,” Susie wrote.

Susie called time earlier in June about the couple’s relationship.

She made a decision to never date again after the ugly split after three years together.

“If love doesn’t go away, it’s meant to go,” she said in an interview on Wednesday

She recently sparked speculation that she was back together with Todd when she posted several sweetheart photos of the couple

The pair started dating in 2019, when Todd took on the role of stepfather to Susie’s daughter Baby.

They announced their engagement in December 2020, shortly before confirming that Susie was also pregnant with their first child together, and welcomed son Lion in April 2021.

After their split in June, she erased all traces of Todd from her Instagram, with the ex-rugby league star also deleting his account.