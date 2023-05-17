Wed. May 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Four people killed in attack on US diplomatic convoy in Nigeria

    By

    May 17, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Gunmen have attacked a US diplomatic convoy in south-east Nigeriarsquo;s Anambra state, killing four people and abducting three others. No US citizens were in the convoy, according to US and Nigerian officials.

    The gunmen ldquo;murdered two of the police mobile force operatives and two staff of the consulaterdquo;, before setting their vehicle on fire in the attack on Tuesday, said police spokesperson Ikenga Tochukwu.

    ldquo;No US citizen was in the convoy,rdquo; he said.

    Security forces deployed to the scene, said Tochukwu, but the gunmen managed to abduct two police operatives and a driver.

    A ldquo;rescue/recovery operationrdquo; was underway Tuesday evening, he added in his statement.

    US national security council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed the attack during a briefing with reporters in Washington DC.

    ldquo;A US convoy of vehicles was attacked. What I can tell you is that no US citizens were involved,rdquo; Kirby said.

    The state department also confirmed the attack.

    ldquo;US Mission Nigeria personnel are working with Nigerian security services to investigate,rdquo; a spokesperson said.

    ldquo;The security of our personnel is always paramount, and we take extensive precautions when organizing trips to the field.rdquo;

    Separatists who operate in the region have escalated their attacks in recent years, usually targeting police or government buildings.

    Nigerian officials often blame attacks in the south-east on the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra movement (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network.–AFP

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    BREAKING: One Dead After Banner Plane Crashes in Hollywood, Fla.

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Natalee Holloway suspect Joran van der Sloot divorcing wife for ‘younger, prettier’ girlfriend

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Champions League: UEFA tweet out graphic showing Real Madrid as making this year’s final

    May 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    BREAKING: One Dead After Banner Plane Crashes in Hollywood, Fla.

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Natalee Holloway suspect Joran van der Sloot divorcing wife for ‘younger, prettier’ girlfriend

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Champions League: UEFA tweet out graphic showing Real Madrid as making this year’s final

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Why flying is so terrible even though airlines spend billions

    May 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy