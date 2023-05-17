Wed. May 17th, 2023

    The Return of Teflon Don: Trump Stans Say Scandals Help Him

    May 17, 2023
    Across his decades in public life, Donald Trump has proved so resistant to damaging scandals that he earned the nickname “The Teflon Don.”

    As Trump runs for the White House a third time—facing more scandals, more setbacks, and more misfortunes than ever before—that nickname may not fully capture the entire extent of his resilience.

    The ex-president’s unprecedented legal woes are such an afterthought with key constituencies that some Republicans are starting to think Trump’s scandals—and his ability to swat them down in a day’s news cycle—are actually a strength.

