Furious NYC parents rally outside schools after Mayor Eric Adams’ moved migrants into schools

Furious New York parents are demanding Mayor Eric Adams open his own home after dumping migrants in school gymnasiums.

The move prompted dozens of irate parents and children to protest at schools across the city today, demanding the mayor open his own doors instead.

Mayor Adams said the city is considering 20 school gymnasiums around town to house migrants.

Pictured: The entrance to Gracie Mansion on the Upper East Side, the town mayor’s mansion

Speaking on NY1 earlier today, he said: ‘It’s one of the last places we want to look. None of us are comfortable having to take these drastic measures.

“Each gymnasium, the 20 gymnasiums that we are looking at, we have not made a final decision on all of the gyms, but that we are looking at are separate from the actual school buildings.

“They are independent of school buildings.”

Authorities say 65,000 asylum seekers have passed through the city so far, including 4,200 in the past week alone.

Adams said the city expects up to 15 buses full of migrants to arrive in the city this weekend.

Video footage inside the Beacon School of Excellence in Brooklyn shows rows of cribs set up in the gymnasium ready for use by migrants.

Parents of pupils affected by the move began protesting earlier this morning to raise concerns that migrants would be housed in the school gymnasium.

A video shared from the gymnasium on their Twitter page, saying: “We are not OK with having a primary school full of foreigners while our children are sitting in their classes!” Where is their security!?’

Images show a large amount of beds have already been moved at a Brooklyn school for migrants

A sign hangs from the fence surrounding PS 17 in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn protesting the use of the school gymnasium as temporary housing

Parents and community members sing as they march around PS 189 to protest plans

Protesters held up signs, including one that read: “I want to go to school safely, please.”

Others carried signs that read, “Our children’s safety matters” and “No asylum on school grounds.”

Dad Richard Cabo, 46, said the New York Post: ‘I don’t feel safe having grown men without criminal background checks or health screenings living at our children’s school.

“This gym took over three years to build and only opened in January.

“The children had a few months of reprieve, and now they are being taken away. It’s not fair.

“The children are very confused. My daughter didn’t want to come to school today.

A child can be seen here holding a sign saying ‘we want our gym back’ outside a school in Brooklyn

Mayor Eric Adams, pictured here, said the city expects up to 15 buses full of migrants to arrive in the city this weekend

Speaking to PS188 at Coney Island, Councilman Ari Kagan said, “New York City should not be blamed for the policies of the Biden administration.”

In a letter sent to parents of students attending the affected schools, obtained by ABC New York WABCofficials promised that migrant “individuals and families” would be confined to the school gymnasium.

The letter said: ‘This should not affect the operation of the school, and families will not have access to any other part of the school where students and staff are located.’

It comes a week after Camille Varlack, Adams’ chief of staff, ordered all city agencies to identify properties of city landlords that could be used to house migrants.

In a letter obtained by daily newsshe said: ‘With more asylum seekers arriving every day, this influx has pushed our shelter system to breaking point and we need to create emergency temporary sites.’

Last week, Title 42 expired, meaning border authorities could no longer quickly turn migrants back to the border as they had done for the past three years.

The Trump administration started using the authority, citing COVID-related health concerns, in 2020, and the Biden administration was using it until last week.