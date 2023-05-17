Arab foreign ministers to convene in Jeddah ahead of Arab League Summit

NNA – Arab foreign ministers will convene in Jeddah Wednesday morning to discuss a wide range of issues ahead of the Arab League summit hosted bynbsp;Saudi Arabianbsp;on Friday.

The Arab League summit comes at time of various political developments including the ongoing Sudan crisis, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Syriarsquo;s readmission to the body, all of which are expected to top Wednesdayrsquo;s agenda.

The foreign ministersrsquo; meeting follows a series of preparatory sessions that have been held throughout the week and precede the summit.

This yearrsquo;s summit, however, differs from previous years as it is the first to be attended by Syria after the countryrsquo;s membership was suspended following a crackdown on protests against Syrian President Bashar al-Assadrsquo;s rule in 2011.–agencies

