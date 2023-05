NNA ndash; Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, on Wednesday welcomed at his Yarzeh residence, Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs, Hector Al-Hajjar.

The meeting reportedly discussed the latest developments on the Lebanese and regional arenas, the ministryrsquo;s plans, and the best means to boost cooperation between KSA and Lebanon, especially in the areas of social care and issues of common concern.

