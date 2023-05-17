RDCL: Nomination of a new Governor for the Central Bank of Lebanon Immediately

NNA – Following an extraordinary and urgent meeting of its Board of Directors, RDCL considered that Lebanon cannot afford, from an ethical, and from a reputation, and from an international compliance perspectives, to have a governor of its central bank subject to an arrest warrant.nbsp;

It is therefore imperative that the relevant competent authorities immediately take all necessary measures in the face of this dangerous and exceptional situation, which puts the supreme interest of our nation at risk, and to appoint a new governor of the central bank who would immediately pave the way for much more transparency, good governance, sound monetary policy, to recreate confidence, and carry out an agreement with the international monetary fund, to protect the Lebanese and their legal private sector from the consequences and repercussions that this decision could generate. It is also urgent and high time for the parliament to elect a president of the republic, and put our national institutions back on track. Time is of essence.

