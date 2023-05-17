Wed. May 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Top Russian energy diplomat visits Iran; wants more cooperation in oil, gas

    By

    May 17, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in charge of energy diplomacy, started a visit to Iran on Tuesday and stressed the benefits of more cooperation in the oil and gas sectors, Moscow said.

    Russia and Iran, both under Western sanctions, are forging closer ties in order to support their economies and to undermine Western sanctions which they both cast as unjustified.

    Novak met Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and also visited a number of oil and gas equipment manufacturers and discussed prospects for working together in the fuel, energy and transport sectors, the Russian government said in a statement.

    quot;The oil and gas industry is a backbone for the economies of our countries. Strengthening bilateral cooperation in this area will undoubtedly increase the economic sustainability of Russia and Iran,quot; it quoted Novak as saying.

    The two sides also discussed cooperation in the field of electrical and nuclear energy as well as renewable energy sources, the statement added, but gave no details.

    Russianbsp;started fuel exports to Iran bynbsp;rail this year for the first time after traditional buyers shunned trade with Moscow, industry sources and exports data revealed in April.–REUTERS

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =====================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    BREAKING: One Dead After Banner Plane Crashes in Hollywood, Fla.

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Natalee Holloway suspect Joran van der Sloot divorcing wife for ‘younger, prettier’ girlfriend

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Champions League: UEFA tweet out graphic showing Real Madrid as making this year’s final

    May 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    BREAKING: One Dead After Banner Plane Crashes in Hollywood, Fla.

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Natalee Holloway suspect Joran van der Sloot divorcing wife for ‘younger, prettier’ girlfriend

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Champions League: UEFA tweet out graphic showing Real Madrid as making this year’s final

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Why flying is so terrible even though airlines spend billions

    May 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy