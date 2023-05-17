Wed. May 17th, 2023

    ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Trailer Serves Josh Hutcherson the Scariest Job Ever

    Universal Pictures YouTube

    Fans of the Five Nights at Freddy’s horror game series have been given their first taste of the long-awaited movie adaptation in a truly terrifying teaser trailer. Josh Hutcherson stars as a security guard starting his first shift at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant, where bloodthirsty animatronics make for a seriously hostile working environment.

    The movie is adapted from Scott Cawthon’s video game franchise, which put out its first hellish installment in 2014 in which players have to try and survive waves of evil animatronics by using security cameras, lights, and other tools inside the pizzeria. The series quickly exploded in popularity and Cawthon said a film was in the works back in 2015, but the nightmare is only now becoming a reality.

    “Welcome to Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria—where fantasy and fun come to life,” a staff training video says in the trailer. “If you’re watching this video, it means you’ve been selected as Feddy’s newest security guard. We’re going to have so much fun together!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

