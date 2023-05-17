Meghan Markle’s Back in an Insane Gold Dress for Her Relaunch

James Devaney/GC Images/ Getty Images

Meghan Markle appeared resplendent in a gold dress at a charity award Tuesday night, as she invoked the concept of “service” in what is being seen as part of a coordinated, post-Coronation relaunch.

Meghan has kept a low profile for much of this year, not appearing alongside her husband as he promoted his book, Spare, and not making an appearance at the Coronation of King Charles III, which Harry attended alone.

However, all that changed Tuesday night when Meghan stepped out of a car at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan, to accept the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision award.

Read more at The Daily Beast.