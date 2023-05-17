Imogen Anthony soft launches her boyfriend as they attend Australian Fashion Week

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Imogen Anthony soft launched her new beau at Australian Fashion Week 2023 in Sydney on Wednesday.

Kyle Sandilands’ ex-girlfriend turned heads when she arrived at the event with her boyfriend Harley Jones in tight leather pants and a black bralette.

She completed her ensemble with a pair of black heels and a colorful jacket.

Imogen tied her long locks into a low ponytail and wore a full makeup of eyeliner and a nude lip.

Imogen’s friend Harley looked stylish in jeans, a black T-shirt, a brown jacket and black boots.

Kyle Sandilands’ ex-girlfriend, Imogen Anthony, turned heads when she softly launched her towering new boyfriend at Australian Fashion Week on Wednesday

After arriving at the venue, Harley took a front row seat to support Imogen as she modeled on the catwalk.

According to The Daily TelegraphHarley works in animal control.

The pair sparked rumors that they got married in secret last November, but have not confirmed the speculation.

Meanwhile, Imogen and her ex-boyfriend Kyle were together for eight years, but he never popped the question to the former model.

The media titan announced his shock split from the Big Brother VIP star on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in November 2019.

She arrived at the event in tight leather pants and a black bralette with her boyfriend Harley Jones by her side

After arriving at the location, Harley sat in the front row to support Imogen as she modeled on the runway

“We haven’t been together for a few months now. Unfortunately, it has run its course,” he said.

Kyle started dating Tegan Kynaston after his divorce from Imogen and they tied the knot last month.

Kyle and Tegan welcomed son Otto in August and after the birth, he stated on his KIIS FM radio show that he and Tegan were in a “love bubble.”