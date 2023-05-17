Seth MacFarlane quits Family Guy in ongoing writer’s strike in Hollywood

<!–

Seth MacFarlane is said to have left Family Guy until an agreement between the Writers Guild of America and the studio is reached.

The creator, 49, and his other showrunners – Brian Boyle, Matt Weitzman, Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin – havWe came out in support of the writers’ strike.

Seth voices Peter Griffin in the cartoon and won’t be returning until the strike is over, sources say.

“There’s quite a bit of ground to cover before the wheels come off,” an insider said. Deadline.

‘Animated satire has about three months of scripts, v/o, etc. already completed. Next, the studio will need to determine the next steps to take.

Family Guy wrapped its 20-episode 21st season last week on May 7, but Seth is also working on American Dad, which started its 20th series in March.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Seth for comment.

Thousands of film and television writers hit the picket lines after the Writers Guild of America called its first strike in 16 years.

America’s most popular late-night comedy shows were shut down and aired on reruns last week, and the strike is now affecting scheduled TV shows and movies.

The last strike lasted 100 days, starting in 2007 and ending in 2008, and Seth joined the strikers when it happened.

Analysts now predict that this walkout could also last three months or more.

An estimated 11,500 members have downed tools since midnight May 2 after talks with the Alliance of Film and TV Producers over pay collapsed.

In the center of the row is the rise of streaming – with the guild saying that even as budgets have grown, writers’ share of that money has steadily fallen.

Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin has announced that the writer’s room for spin-off series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will be closing for the foreseeable future.

The creator of the Game of Thrones universe pledged his full support for the strikers, writing on his Blog“I’m not in Los Angeles, so I can’t walk a picket line like I did in 1988, but I want to publicly declare my full, complete and unequivocal support for my Guild.”

“There are pickets in front of every studio and sound stage in LA, and plenty in other cities as well. Get used to them. I expect them to be there for a long time,” he said.

He added that filming will continue on the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, which kicked off in the UK on April 11.

The show is the latest in a growing list of series affected by the walkout.

The creators of Netflix hit Stranger Things confirmed over the weekend that production on season five has been delayed.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer, both 39, known as the Duffer Brothers, took to Twitter on Saturday to break the news to fans.

They wrote, “The writing doesn’t stop when filming begins. While we are excited to begin production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike.

We hope that a fair deal will be reached soon so that we can all get back to work. Until then – again and again.

While the fifth and final season of the sci-fi horror was announced last February, no release date has been set.