Erdogan promises supporters ‘bigger victory’ in run-off election

NNA – Turkeyrsquo;s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised his supporters a ldquo;bigger victoryrdquo; when they return to the polls in 12 daysrsquo; time in anbsp;run-offnbsp;vote for the countryrsquo;s top job.

Erdogan, who is seeking a third term as president and a five-year extension of his 20-year rule, has appeared in a buoyant mood since Sundayrsquo;s parliamentary and presidential elections.

In the face of an economic crisis, criticism over the response to Februaryrsquo;s earthquakes and opinion polls that indicated a win for his main rival, the president emerged largely ndash; if not totally ndash; victorious.

Although he must face a second round against opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu on May 28, as no candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote, momentum seems to be with Turkeyrsquo;s electorally most successful politician.

ldquo;Now is the time to crown the success we achieved on May 14 with a bigger victory,rdquo; he tweeted on Tuesday. ldquo;With Allahrsquo;s permission, we will make May 28 the forerunner of the Century of Turkey.rdquo;

Erdogan, however, cannot afford to let the machinery of his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) run out of steam.

Although he received 49.5 percent of the vote in the presidential race to Kilicdaroglursquo;s 44.9 percent, his party dropped votes from the 2018 elections.

The AK Party remains the largest party in parliament ndash; and has a majority with the backing of its alliance partners ndash; but it recorded the lowest level of support since it came to power in 2002, securing 35.6 percent of ballots.

Referring to the drop in AK Party seats during a TV interview on Tuesday evening, Erdogan said the party was making ldquo;our preparations to eliminaterdquo; any mistakes.

Despite such admissions, however, his confidence seems unaffected. On Sunday evening, Erdogan appeared on the balcony of the AK Party headquarters in Ankara ndash; a now traditional victory celebration for the leader ndash; preparing voters for the forthcoming run-off.

In an appeal to national pride, he has emphasised the advances seen under his rule, including infrastructure projects, developments in the defence industry and vital energy schemes.

Over recent weeks Erdogan initiated the delivery of natural gas from the Black Sea, enabling him to give households free gas during May, and opened Turkeyrsquo;s first nuclear power station, built by Russiarsquo;s Rosatom.

The ldquo;worldrsquo;s first drone-carrierrdquo;, the amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu, docked in Istanbul and Izmir for curious Turks keen to see the latest offering in Turkeyrsquo;s bid to become self-sufficient in defence. Erdogan was also present for a test of the future ldquo;national combat aircraftrdquo;.

ldquo;National security, an independent foreign policy and a national defence industry will find a strong response among the electorate,rdquo; said Okan Muderrisoglu, a columnist for the Erdogan-supporting Sabah newspaper.

The governmentrsquo;s record on fighting the Kurdistan Workersrsquo; Party (PKK) has also been at the centre of Erdoganrsquo;s messaging, painting Kilicdaroglu as soft on terror due to the support he receives from the pro-Kurdish Peoplesrsquo; Democratic Party (HDP).

The government says the HDP is linked to the PKK and thousands of the partyrsquo;s members have been prosecuted in terrorism cases in recent years.

ldquo;The opposition needs to understand that it cannot win elections by suppressing its opponents with pressure and cooperating with the extensions of the terrorist organisation,rdquo; Erdogan said in Tuesdayrsquo;s TV interview.

ldquo;People vote for those who will serve them, not terrorist organisations.rdquo;

On his plans for the second phase of electioneering, Erdogan said he would visit the earthquake zone, where support for the AK Party was largely maintained.mdash;agencies

