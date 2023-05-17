Mikati follows up on prison conditions with concerned ministers

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday chaired at the Grand Serail a meeting by the ministerial committee tasked to follow up on prison conditions in Lebanon.

After the meeting, MP Moussa said: quot;During the meeting, all matters related to the prison file were raised, such as medicine, nutrition, unconvicted prisoners, speeding up trials, as well as legal and judicial issues.rdquo;

quot;The meeting was good; most importantly, there was an appropriate distribution of tasks and clarification of many matters. Every minister will do what is required of him, and if necessary, we will meet again to evaluate the results.quot;

nbsp;

====================R.H.