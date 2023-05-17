You’re wearing your socks all wrong!

Just a few years ago it would have been the fashion faux pa of the decade – socks with sandals? With slippers? Or – even more terrifying – loafers?

But visible socks have evolved from clunky and casual to athletic and preppy chic.

The concept has been taken beyond haute couture – and into the mainstream – with countless trendsetters showing glimpses of the fabric over their shoes, as long as they’re not white sneakers, which have been declared “very passé.”

Speaking to FEMAIL, London-based personal stylist Lisa Talbot revealed that the move away from hiding our socks probably came when we embraced sporty leggings, crop tops and sneakers in everyday looks.

“Wearing our socks visibly is a fascinating trend that has become very prominent since the rise and acceptance of active wear in our daily lives,” she explained.

Hailey, 26, gave New Yorkers a lesson in proportion in a micro-miniskirt and an oversized, ground-grazing coat as she went for coffee this month

‘The sporty white socks are now often seen as part of an integral accessory and the most affordable.’

What’s more, she says, our cringe to pair them with bare shoes slipped away as more and more celebs embraced the style blunder and took it from clunky to devilishly-effortlessly trendy.

“In recent seasons we saw a lot of celebrities wearing socks with sandals, it was accepted, rather than a fashion faux pax, as seen with the likes of Rhianna, David Beckham and Taylor Swift.”

During Paris Fashion Week in March, countless celebrities made sure their socks took center stage, often pairing the look with a monochromatic outfit or otherwise neutral tones.

When worn with a simple ensemble, the extra piece of fabric not only accentuates the legs, but gives everything a stylish collegiate look.

Everyone from “It girl” Hailey Bieber to breakout Netflix star Sebastian Croft has seen the trend.

Earlier this month, Hailey, 26, gave New Yorkers a lesson in proportion in a micro-miniskirt and an oversized, ground-grazing coat as she went for coffee — and also rocked a pair of black loafers and white socks.

Elsewhere, Sebastian, 21, looked super stylish as he wore high socks with shorts, a blazer, a button placket and a bow tie to the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London last December.

Sebastian, 21, looked super stylish when he wore high socks with shorts, a blazer, button placket and bow tie to the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 in London last December

Meanwhile in California just this week, modeling sensation Winnie Harlow took it further by making sure her white pencil stockings popped over shimmering gold ankle boots

And earlier, in Los Feliz, Kaia Gerber stayed true to the sporty origins of the trend with a white Nike sock over a pair of chic sneakers

What’s more, she says, our cringe to pair them with bare shoes slipped away as more and more celebrities embraced the style over the years. Taylor Swift pictured in 2014

Meanwhile, just this week in California, modeling sensation Winnie Harlow went further by making sure her white pencil stockings popped over shimmering gold ankle boots.

And earlier, in Los Feliz, Kaia Gerber stayed true to the sporty origins of the trend with white Nike socks over a pair of chic sneakers.

And it’s not always a relaxed look either.

Despite being a controversial combination, heeled socks have been a beloved style move within the fashion world for years.

Last year, stars such as Bella Hadid, Yara Shahidi and Isan Elba, as well as influencers in Copenhagen and Paris wore long sporty gym socks with glamorous stilettos.

During Paris Fashion Week in March, countless celebrities made sure their socks took center stage, often pairing the look with a monochromatic outfit or otherwise neutral tones. In the photo: Irina Shayk

Charli D’Amelio pictured arriving at the Prada fashion show at Milan Fashion Week last year

Several celebrities donned a chic sock cameo when they arrived for shows at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year

Amelie Zilber seen arriving at the Prada fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, February 2022

A model presented a creation during the Gucci Women Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection – opting for a visible sock moment – as part of last year’s Milan Fashion Week

Last year, stars such as Bella Hadid (left), Yara Shahidi (right) and Isan Elba, as well as influencers in Copenhagen and Paris wore long sporty gym socks with glamorous stilettos

Chunky white socks paired with stiletto heels showcased the style of New York City’s Isan Elba last year

Socks have made an undeniably cool comeback – and stylist Lisa tells FEMAIL it can only be good news for your wardrobe.

“A sock is such a simple accessory that can add color, texture and even print to your outfit,” she said.

Plus, it can add a fun or quirky twist to a seemingly tired look.

“Let your personality come out with your sock choice,” the fashion expert added.

Lisa says the “crew sock” (worn mid-calf) is the “sock for this season.”

The stylist explained: “Wear with a slip skirt, midi dress or a few shirts and tees or if you want to add a pop of colour, wear your socks under wide leg trousers with a blazer so people can see them when you walks.’

She added: “A clear sock is super elegant if you want to add a dress for an elevated look, worn with a heeled sandal makes for a really feminine outfit.”