Joe Rogan mocks ‘stupid’ Miller Lite campaign that apologized for featuring bikini-clad women in ads

Joe Rogan mocked a resurfaced Miller Lite ad that apologized for the beer company’s history of ads featuring women in bikinis.

The advert – which was originally published for Women’s History Month in March this year – touted the historical role of women in the beer brewing process since the dawn of civilization.

Rogan and his guest, author Jack Carr, discussed the resurfaced ad on Tuesday’s edition of the podcast, calling it “crazy” and “dumb.”

“I’d like to see a pie chart of how many women are involved in making or drinking beer,” the podcaster said, defending old ads that previously used scantily clad women to sell the product.

Miller Lite used the March announcement to launch the ‘Bad $#!T to Good $#!T’ campaign where they said they would buying old marketing materials to turn into compost, which could be used to make fertilizer. This fertilizer would then be given to the hop producers, whose products would then be sent to the brewers.

‘Oh my god, I hate identity politics with a passion. I really do. It’s so stupid,’ Rogan said after watching the commercial.

“Human beings have made beer. All right. And some humans look great in a bikini. It’s like, what do we do?

”Women do it. Women do. Women do it,” Rogan quipped then.

Rogan and Carr continued to discuss the ad and how they wanted to have old Miller Lite ads, as they said it would be worth more after the beer company’s campaign to buy it out.

Rogan and Carr continued to discuss the new commercial and its relationship to the recent controversy surrounding Bud Light and its partnership with TikTok transgender star Dylan Mulvaney.

Podcast producer Jamie Vernon questioned why the ad was once again prevalent on social media. ‘Why does something like this resurface like a Monday? Now everyone is talking about it,” Vernon said.

“Because people are angry,” Rogan replied. “They are looking to be angry. I think the Bud Light case was probably so overwhelming that nobody paid attention to anything else. And now that it’s kind of calmed down… It’s so stupid.

Ilana Glazer takes part in Miller Lite’s “Bad $#!T to Good $#!T” campaign to buy back the company’s former advertising materials

As part of Miller Lite’s campaign, old marketing materials would be composted and used by female hop growers

This compost would be used to make fertilizer, which would be used to grow hops, which, in turn, would then be sent to the brewing women.

The one-minute, 30-second ad sees Glazer tearing up the company for its history of campaigns featuring women in bikinis.

“Here’s a little-known fact, women were among the very first to brew beer,” Glazer begins. “Centuries later, how has the industry paid homage to the founding mothers of beer? They put us in bikinis.

The comedian produced some of the company’s old posters and cardboard cutouts, with the women’s faces now pixelated.

‘Look at that s***! Savage ! “, remarked the comedian.

Actress and model Sofia Vergara is pictured in an advert for Miller Lite

The Miller Lite girls are pictured at Playboy’s annual Super Saturday Night event

Another ad showed a group of women wearing crop tops and bikini bottoms standing on the beach, asking, “Can you find the bottle of Miller Lite in this photo?” »

“There’s definitely more bullshit out there, in your attic, in your garage, in your parents’ basement,” she added.

“Send everything you have to Miller Lite and they’ll turn it into good stuff too,” Glazer promised.

“So to the women, because without us there would be no beer.”

Behind the campaign was an all-female team, the company revealed in a press release. He said the announcement ‘continues the brand’s work to empower women in beer.’

It is the beer company’s latest campaign seen as sanitizing its traditional image. The brand rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s for its advertisements and commercials featuring women in bikinis.

Last year, Miller Lite released a new can featuring Mary Lisle, the first known female brewer, for the 4th of July.

Instead of its typical “A Fine Pilsner Beer” slogan, Mary Lisle’s cans read: “There’s no beer without women”.