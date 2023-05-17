John Cena wishes he was in WWE ‘every day’ but admits his ‘body can’t do it anymore’

WWE legend Cena has limited his appearances for the promotion in recent years

WWE legend John Cena has admitted he wishes he could appear more regularly for the promotion, but acknowledged he had to limit his appearances due to the demands of wrestling on his body.

The 16-time WWE Champion opened WrestleMania 39 last month alongside Austin Theory.

Cena had taken to the ring with a crowd of Make-A-Wish kids, before facing Theory.

Theory scored a shock victory over Cena to retain his United States title, with the result seen as a passing of the torch to the next generation of WWE.

Cena had made a sporadic appearance with the promotion, with the wrestler-turned-Hollywood star enjoying an increasingly expanding schedule.

The 46-year-old admitted before his role in Fast X that his body was no longer able to cope with regular WWE appearances.

Cena said that while he wanted to be involved more regularly, he didn’t want to disappoint fans, with the star instead focusing on delivering “here and there.”

“I wish I was still here everyday,” Cena told Busted Open Radio, according to WrestlingNews. “My body can’t take it anymore and I don’t want to give the consumer a bad product.

“When I’m on they’ve paid a lot of money and I’m going to go out there and give it my all and sometimes find it when it’s not there.

“I’m at a point where all I have over the bar that’s been set, like what I have is what you saw at WrestleMania 39.

“That’s what I’m sure I can deliver and it’s really good here and there.”

“It’s not everyday in WWE, it’s not everyday in sports entertainment.

“Sports entertainment has raised the bar.

Cena has had a growing number of acting roles with the star set to appear in Fast X

“I’m humble enough to say it’s great because you’re supposed to leave it better than you found it and people are supposed to carry it forward.”

Cena has been getting more and more work in Hollywood, with his role in Fast X marking his second appearance in the Fast and Furious franchise.

The American has also made acting cameos in The Suicide Squad and the new Barbie movie which will be released in July.

Cena is among WWE stars to make it to the big screen alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Dave Batista and now Seth Rollins.