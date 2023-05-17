Wed. May 17th, 2023

    News

    ‘I Put a Face to Evil’: Lori Vallow Juror Speaks Out

    By

    May 17, 2023 , , ,
    ‘I Put a Face to Evil’: Lori Vallow Juror Speaks Out

    Good Morning America/Twitter

    An Idaho juror in the Lori Vallow trial has spoken publicly for the first time, revealing why the doomsday mom was convicted of murdering her two children and conspiring to kill her husband’s former spouse.

    “As the case progressed, as the evidence came to light, testimony was shared, it was harder to look at her,” Saul Hernandez told Good Morning America on Wednesday. “Growing up, we’re taught good and bad, God and evil, and I think for the first time in my life, I put a face to evil.”

    Last week, Vallow was found guilty on all charges against her in connection with the September 2019 disappearance and death of her two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow. After seven hours of deliberation, Hernandez and his fellow Ada County jurors also convicted Vallow of conspiring to murder her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, in October 2019.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

    By

    Related Post

    News

    BREAKING: One Dead After Banner Plane Crashes in Hollywood, Fla.

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Natalee Holloway suspect Joran van der Sloot divorcing wife for ‘younger, prettier’ girlfriend

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Champions League: UEFA tweet out graphic showing Real Madrid as making this year’s final

    May 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    BREAKING: One Dead After Banner Plane Crashes in Hollywood, Fla.

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Natalee Holloway suspect Joran van der Sloot divorcing wife for ‘younger, prettier’ girlfriend

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Champions League: UEFA tweet out graphic showing Real Madrid as making this year’s final

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Why flying is so terrible even though airlines spend billions

    May 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy