‘I Put a Face to Evil’: Lori Vallow Juror Speaks Out

An Idaho juror in the Lori Vallow trial has spoken publicly for the first time, revealing why the doomsday mom was convicted of murdering her two children and conspiring to kill her husband’s former spouse.

“As the case progressed, as the evidence came to light, testimony was shared, it was harder to look at her,” Saul Hernandez told Good Morning America on Wednesday. “Growing up, we’re taught good and bad, God and evil, and I think for the first time in my life, I put a face to evil.”

Last week, Vallow was found guilty on all charges against her in connection with the September 2019 disappearance and death of her two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow. After seven hours of deliberation, Hernandez and his fellow Ada County jurors also convicted Vallow of conspiring to murder her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, in October 2019.

