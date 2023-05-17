WATCH: A Nepalese mountain climber sets a record 27 summits of Mount Everest

Kami Rita Sherpa, who has been working as a mountain guide for more than twenty years, first reached the summit of 8848 elevations in 1994.

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa managed Wednesday to reach the summit of Everest for the twenty-seventh time in his career, setting a new world record, according to what was announced by the organizers of his trip.

“Kami successfully reached the summit this morning while guiding a Vietnamese climber,” Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks told AFP.

“I didn’t mean to hit the number.”

Kami Rita Sherpa (53 years old) has been holding the record since his 22nd ascent to the summit of Everest in 2018, while breaking a previous record he shared with two other Sherpas.

On Sunday, another climber, Pasang Dawa Sherpa, 46, reached the summit of Everest for the 26th time, equaling his previous record.

Since then he has climbed Everest almost every year, while several times guiding the group that lays the ropes that pave the way for climbers.

In an interview dating back to April, Sherpa told AFP: “I did not mean to achieve these records, but I set them through my work as a guide.”

Nepal is home to eight of the ten highest peaks in the world, and each spring season receives hundreds of climbers.

This year, its authorities issued 478 mountain climbing permits for foreigners.