Kate Szepanowski: Anti-vax influencer and boyfriend Jordan Brennan fined for stolen passport

A controversial anti-vax influencer and her boyfriend have been fined after police found a stolen passport during a search.

Kate Szepanowski and Jordan Roman Brennan, from Gold Coast, pleaded guilty in Brisbane court in April to taking delivery of contaminated property.

Brennan was fined $1,000 with a recorded conviction, while Szepanowski was fined $750 and had no conviction.

Police raided the couple’s home on July 14, 2020 with a search warrant for an unrelated matter and found the Australian passport along with a driver’s license, according to court documentsthe Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

Judge John Allen said a conviction for Szepanowski would have adversely affected her career with the NDIS

The court heard that Brennan was convicted in Perth in 2014 of possession of a large amount of stolen cash, and that Szepanowski was convicted in New South Wales in 2018 of possession of property suspected of being stolen.

At sentencing, Judge John Allen noted that the couple’s relationship was stable and they were expecting a second child.

“I have been told that you have a good employment history and that you are currently self-employed in a courier company, which, given the hours you work, apparently generates sufficient income to allow you to pay a fine,” Judge Allen ruled. Brennan said.

‘Mrs. Szepanowski, you are also self-employed, both in your own business and in caring for a disabled person. I also deduce that you are capable of paying a hefty fine.’

Szepanowski’s work with NDIS was considered by the judge, who said he was concerned that a conviction would have a “detrimental effect” on her economic and social well-being.

Szepanowski has an Instagram account with more than 121,000 followers where she posted anti-vax sentiment during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is why I’d rather die than get that poison injected,” she wrote alongside a photo of vaccine misinformation.

In another in August 2020, she said, “Covid-19 = fake news. NEXTTTTT.

The posts were quickly removed from her social media after sparking controversy.