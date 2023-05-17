Berri broaches latest developments with Mikati, Hamieh

NNA -nbsp; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday welcomed at his Ain al-Tineh residence, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation, political developments, as well as the points that Premier Mikati plans to address during his participation in the Arab Summit that will be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.nbsp;

On emerging, Mikati described his meeting with Berri as ldquo;positivehellip; as per usualrdquo;.nbsp;

Berri then received Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Dr. Ali Hamieh, with whom he discussed the latest developments, as well as an array of ministerial affairs, with special focus on Beirut Port and the maritime public property.

