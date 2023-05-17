8+ Dead, Thousands Evacuated in Devastating Flooding in Italy

Vigili del Fuoco/Reuters

Torrential downpours in northern Italy triggered widespread flooding that has left at least eight people dead and thousands of people displaced, officials said Wednesday.

Some of the worst hit areas in the Emilia-Romagna region were drenched by half their average annual rainfall in under two days, with towns and roads submerged beneath dangerous floodwaters. Authorities had retrieved eight bodies as of Wednesday, the region’s vice president Irene Priolo said, according to Reuters. She added that overflowing river levels were still rising despite the rains easing off.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was also called off on Wednesday, with Formula One issuing a statement saying that Sunday’s race at Imola would be dropped to avoid putting “further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time.”

