Mikdad: Syria welcomes any Arab role that achieves goals of joint action to face challenges

NNA -nbsp;Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Fayssal Mikdad affirmed that the Arabs welcome the Syrian role and that there are no differences over issues related to Syria.

Mikdad said , in a press statement following the preparatory meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Jeddah ldquo;We work together with our Arab brothers, and all Arabs welcome the Syrian role and there are no differences over issues related to Syria,rsquo;.

ldquo;All the projects and laws presented during the meeting reflected our views to overcome the crisis and respect the role played by Syria at the regional and international levelsrdquo; Mikdad added.

Mikdad said, ldquo;We are comfortable with the atmosphere of the meetings, and we welcome any Arab role that achieves the goals of joint action.rdquo;

The Minister added, ldquo;We look forward to the Arab role being effective in helping the Syrian refugees return to their country, and there is no doubt that the reconstruction process will facilitate the return of these refugees.rdquo;.

Mikdad concluded ldquo;We thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the role it has played during the past months in order to activate joint Arab action.quot;–SANAnbsp;

