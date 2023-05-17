Rio Ferdinand slams Arsenal stars’ lack of leadership

Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge collapsed after 3-0 loss to Brighton

The Gunners were eight points clear at one point before a terrible run of form

Rio Ferdinand claimed a lack of leadership was the reason for their collapse

Rio Ferdinand has questioned the leadership of Arsenal’s stars after their Premier League title challenge imploded.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been on pole position to win the title for most of the season, spending 245 days at the top of the standings.

However, their form has plummeted in recent weeks as they have picked up just nine points in their last seven games and their challenge fell apart on Sunday as they were beaten 3-0 by Brighton.

That leaves the Gunners four points behind Manchester City after playing one game more, meaning City could win the league this weekend if they beat Chelsea.

Ferdinand won six titles with Manchester United during his time at Old Trafford from 2002 to 2014, including one in his first season.

Rio Ferdinand questioned the direction of Arsenal after their title challenge imploded

They spent 245 days in first place and led Man City by eight points just a few months ago.

But in that 2002-03 campaign they were in a fierce battle with Arsene Wenger’s Gunners side who would become Invincible the following season.

And the former defender, speaking on his podcast, Rio Ferdinand presents FIVEreflected on his own experiences in title races with United and slammed Arsenal’s key men.

He said: “The first time I won the league we went to draw Bolton and the team we were chasing was Arsenal and they won at the weekend.

“I was sitting in the locker room thinking we dumped him man. I was on the floor, shoulders slumped in my chair, sitting there thinking what were we gonna do man?

“And I went in the shower and I remember hearing Roy Keane and Gary Neville say ‘ah that’s a good point. What a point it is. indicate”.

“And my whole vibe changed, my body language, everything changed.”

After the disappointing draw with Bolton in February of the same year, United have won nine of their last 10 games, trailing the Gunners to the title by five points.

Ferdinand reflected on his own experiences in title races, including a disappointing 1-1 draw with Bolton in 2003 before United regained their form and propelled Arsenal into the league.

He wondered if Arsenal leaders reassured their young side when they dropped points

Ferdinand explained how his teammates’ encouragement had given him a huge boost, but he doubted anything similar had happened with Mikel Arteta’s side.

After going eight points clear in early April, they drew three successive games against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton before losing to title rivals Manchester City.

Ferdinand continued: “Was there anyone doing that (cheering on his team-mates) in the Arsenal dressing room after the games against West Ham, Southampton, Liverpool?”

“Is there anyone in this dressing room who has gone to this young team, young players, all these inexperienced players who haven’t been around for titles.

‘Was there anyone going – “Listen, woah woah woah 2-2 at Anfield is a big result for us. Where have they been for the last three or four years, what have they been doing?”

“They’re not a dumb team, they’ve won big trophies in recent years. So listen, get out of them with your head held high and go back.

The Gunners are now finishing the season with an away game at Nottingham Forest, before hosting Wolves on the final day.