    The Pedro Almodóvar Gay Cowboy Movie at Cannes Is Just So Hot

    CANNES, France—The first thing you notice about Pedro Almodóvar’s new gay cowboy short film Strange Way of Life is how beautiful everything is. In fact, I noticed it even before the movie started when the cast took the stage at the Cannes Film Festival. The eternally attractive Ethan Hawke, who co-stars with Pedro Pascal, was joined by a group of four absolute hunks. “You can see the beauties I am with,” Almodóvar said upon taking the stage, before adding, “but they are also very good actors.”

    And then the movie started and the beauty only enhanced. In this 30-minute short, the men are beautiful, the landscape is beautiful, the clothes are beautiful, and even the horses are beautiful. (Like, these are not your normal movie horses. They are stunning movie horses.)

    The fact that everything is so gorgeous makes sense. Not only is this the work of Almodóvar, a man who infuses his images with colors so vivid you view them in ways you never imagined before, it’s also produced by fashion icon Saint Laurent and its creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

