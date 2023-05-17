Walmart announces yet another store closure – is your local at risk?

The grocery chain has become the latest victim of the retail apocalypse this year

Walmart has announced it will close at least 20 of its 5,000 locations in 2023

The latest closure is a Neighborhood Market store in Overland Park, Kansas

Walmart has revealed it will be closing yet another location, following eight other closures so far this year.

Next on the chopping block is a neighborhood market store in Overland Park, Johnson County, Kansas.

The site, which opened two decades ago in 2003, will close completely on June 2, but will begin to slow operations from the end of the month.

The store’s pharmacy will close on May 26 and employees will work with customers to facilitate the transfer of prescriptions.

It comes after the grocery giant announced earlier this year that it was closing at least 20 of its 5,000 stores nationwide over fears they were “underperforming” and battling a growing wave of thefts.

Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon

Walmart said the decision to close the store was made after a review process that considered the store’s performance.

The Neighborhood Market store—generally smaller than other outlets—is located less than half an hour from downtown Kansas City, and there’s also another Walmart within six minutes.

A company spokesperson said: “We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Overland Park location at 10303 Metcalf.

“We look forward to serving them in our other stores in surrounding communities and on walmart.com.”

The supermarket giant is just the latest victim of the retail apocalypse sweeping the country.

Rampant inflation and the boom in online shopping have caused a host of retailers – such as Bed Bath and Beyond and Target – to close their stores.

More than 850 brick-and-mortar outlets are set to suffer the same fate as huge retailers seek to streamline their operations.

Earlier this month, the 130-year-old Sears chain announced that it was preparing to close four of its stores across the country.

The clothing brand was rescued from bankruptcy protection in 2018 and has since seen hundreds of its sites taken down.

In 2018, there were 700 Sears outlets across the country, but only 12 will remain after the latest round of closures.

In April, Walmart announced it was closing half of its Chicago stores where it was losing millions each year to theft.

At the time, the company said the city’s four stores had ‘not been profitable’ since the first opened around 17 years ago – even after efforts to turn the stores around and fight the decline benefits.

And in March, two Portland stores – located in the Delta Park and Eastport Plaza malls – were also forced to close due to an increase in crime.

A total of 579 employees have been affected by the Portland closures.

Six stores in Indiana, Ohio, Minnesota, Kentucky, Washington and Hawaii also closed this year.

After Walmart’s South Bend, Indiana location closed on April 21, a company spokeswoman said the decision was not taken lightly.

Felicia McCranie told the South Bend Tribune: “We have 5,000 stores across the United States and unfortunately some are not meeting our financial expectations.”

Some employees affected by deleted stores may be transferred to a nearby location.

News of the closures comes after it emerged Chairman and CEO Doug McMillon earned $25.3 million last year, more than 933 times the average salary of a Walmart employee. .