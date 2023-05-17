Tracking Mosquitoes through Citizen Science

The researchers examined whether the data they obtained from citizen scientists reflected the true distribution pattern of mosquito species. Credit: Kornelia Kurucz and Zoltan Soltesz

Hungarian researchers have shown in a new form Journal of Applied Ecology The paper can use citizen science data collected by the public to track mosquito prevalence in the state.

Citizen science, also known as community science, is any activity that involves the public conducting scientific research. Citizen science has the potential to influence society in a number of ways. For example, bringing together scientists, policy makers, and the general public, as well as enabling researchers to collect large amounts of data efficiently.

For the fifth year in a row, Hungarian researchers asked the public to help map the distribution of mosquitoes across the country. The Mosquito Surveillance Hungary program uses a citizen science approach, with mosquito reports coming from a variety of regions, with the goal of allowing researchers to paint an increasingly accurate picture of the presence of invasive species in Hungary.

The researchers checked whether the data they obtained reflected the true distribution pattern of the mosquito species examined. The spatio-temporal patterns of mosquitoes (where and when they are found) generated by citizen reports (based on individual species presence/prevalence data) were compared with field observation data collected by the researchers. The conclusion determined that the maps based on the reports correspond well with the results of direct field sampling using conventional trapping protocols.

Citizen science has the potential to influence society in a number of ways. Credit: Zoltan Soltesz

These results indicate that data collected from citizen science can contribute to biologically meaningful inferences regarding the distribution of invasive mosquitoes in any country. However, this depends on the relevance of the reports submitted by the citizens. For example, the number of reports must reach a species-specific threshold.

Maps of invasive species distribution can be used to identify ecological indicators that define these spatial patterns. Besides, they are also used for mosquito control program development and epidemic risk assessment.

more information:

László Zsolt Garamszegi et al, Validation of an invasive mosquito monitoring program based on citizen science in Hungary, Available here. Journal of Applied Ecology (2023). DOI: 10.1111 / 1365-2664.14417

Provided by the British Environmental Society

