Jane Fonda claims director wanted to sleep with her to ‘see what my orgasms were like’ for a role

Jane Fonda has claimed the late French director René Clément tried to put her to bed to see what her orgasms were like for a movie they were shooting together.

During an appearance on Watch what’s happening liveFonda, 85, was asked by Cohen to name “a man in Hollywood who tried to pick you up once you refused.”

Jane, 85, replied: “French director René Clément”.

“Was it a sloppy pass? Andy asked.

“Well, he wanted to sleep with me because he said the character had to have an orgasm in the movie and he needed to see what my orgasms were like.” He said it in French and I pretended not to understand,” she said.

“I have stories for you, kid, we don’t have time,” she added.

According Variety, the film the two were working on together was the 1964 thriller Joy House. During the filming of the film, Clément, who died in 1996, was 51 years old. Fonda was 27 years old.

Fonda also revealed that she saw the late Michael Jackson naked during a skinny dip session in 1980.

Michael, then 22, was visiting the set of Fonda’s 1981 film On Golden Pond, in which she starred alongside her father Henry Fonda as well as Katharine Hepburn.

During filming, she “had a little cabin right by the lake, and it was a beautiful moonlit night” – so Michael suggested they slip into the water naked.

As for the physical details, Jane only revealed that Michael was “skinny”, and Andy, hoping to be “respectful”, didn’t push her to elaborate.

She joked that Michael came up with the idea for a skinny bath “because he knew he was going to die young and I would say he was naked!”

Jane also claimed to have seen Greta Garbo in the buff, but found herself unable to expand on that story when Andy changed the subject to Michael.

Jane promoted her new sequel, Book Club: The Next Chapter, also starring Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen.

The premise of the film, “Following the new journey of four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls’ trip they never had,” according to an official IMDB synopsis.

Other stars who have been cast in the film also include Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson.

The first film, Book Club (2018), followed the friends as they read the steamy novel, Fifty Shades Of Grey, and how their perspective on life and friendship changed. The project was a box office success and grossed a total of $104 million on a $14 million budget.

In a recent interview on the Today show, the trio stopped to discuss the sequel and also a main theme of the film: friendship.

On maintaining a lasting friendship, Mary said, “I think part of the secret is really making sure that you cherish your friends and that you’re intentional with your friends.”