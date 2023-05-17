Champions League: UEFA tweet out graphic showing Real Madrid as making this year’s final

<!–

UEFA were left with an egg in their face on Wednesday night after their Twitter account tweeted out a graphic showing Real Madrid as Champions League runners-up alongside Inter Milan – hours before the match was announced. The Spanish team will face Man City in the second leg of their semi-final.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, was accidentally posted two hours before kick-off at the Etihad and featured a link to a competition to win tickets to next month’s final in Istanbul.

The graphic itself showed the Champions League trophy with Real Madrid and Inter Milan badges left and right, with text underneath that read: ‘Be there for the final – win tickets now !”

The tweet itself read: “The finalists are confirmed and the stage is set. Answer 5 questions correctly for your chance to visit Istanbul! »

Clearly UEFA jumped the post and the European governing body also faked a similar graphic for Man City, should they beat Carlo Ancelotti’s side in tonight’s semi-finals.

UEFA have tweeted a graphic showing Real Madrid as this year’s Champions League runners-up alongside Inter – two hours before Los Blancos face Man City in their semi-final second leg

Manchester City host Real Madrid in the semi-final second leg at the Etihad tonight

City fans scoffed at the idea of ​​Real being confirmed as one of the finalists by posting the exact same graphic but with a City badge.

The last-four showdown is well balanced at 1-1 after a thrilling first leg at the Bernabeu last week which saw Vinicius Jnr and Kevin de Bruyne score thunderbolts in both halves.

The winner of tonight’s second leg will meet Inter in the final after beating rivals Milan in the semi-final 3-0 on aggregate, with Lautaro Martinez scoring the only goal in Tuesday’s second leg at the San Siro.

This year’s final will be played at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10.