BREAKING: One Dead After Banner Plane Crashes in Hollywood, Fla.

A fatal small plane crash occurred in Hollywood, Florida Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and 450 N. Park Road, close to a bustling shopping plaza.

According to video captured by WSVN, the aircraft involved was a banner plane, which burst into flames upon impact.

According to a spokesperson for the city, one individual aboard the plane lost their life. Fortunately, no further injuries have been reported.

Officials confirmed that an investigation is currently underway, and authorities are planning to address the media with additional information at a press conference.

