Wed. May 17th, 2023

    News

    BREAKING: One Dead After Banner Plane Crashes in Hollywood, Fla.

    By

    May 17, 2023 , , , , ,
    BREAKING: One Dead After Banner Plane Crashes in Hollywood, Fla.

    A fatal small plane crash occurred in Hollywood, Florida Wednesday afternoon.

    The incident occurred near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and 450 N. Park Road, close to a bustling shopping plaza.

    According to video captured by WSVN, the aircraft involved was a banner plane, which burst into flames upon impact.


    https://breaking911.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/giQ6uKn4s_bHFuS1.mp4

    According to a spokesperson for the city, one individual aboard the plane lost their life. Fortunately, no further injuries have been reported.

    Officials confirmed that an investigation is currently underway, and authorities are planning to address the media with additional information at a press conference.

    The post BREAKING: One Dead After Banner Plane Crashes in Hollywood, Fla. appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Natalee Holloway suspect Joran van der Sloot divorcing wife for ‘younger, prettier’ girlfriend

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Champions League: UEFA tweet out graphic showing Real Madrid as making this year’s final

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Why flying is so terrible even though airlines spend billions

    May 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    BREAKING: One Dead After Banner Plane Crashes in Hollywood, Fla.

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Natalee Holloway suspect Joran van der Sloot divorcing wife for ‘younger, prettier’ girlfriend

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Champions League: UEFA tweet out graphic showing Real Madrid as making this year’s final

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Why flying is so terrible even though airlines spend billions

    May 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy