Accused War Criminal Found Living a Quiet Life in a Boston Suburb

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / IRMCT

An accused Bosnian war criminal lived a largely anonymous life in the Boston suburbs for some 25 years without notice—until Wednesday morning.

Kemal “Kemo” Mrndzic, 51, was arrested May 17 by special agents from the Department of Homeland Security, who showed up shortly after sunrise at his Swampscott home. The feds say Mrndzic was a security official at the notorious Čelebići prison camp in central Bosnia, where Serbian detainees were systematically starved, tortured, and abused by their captors.

Mrndzic, who is facing four fraud-related charges for lying to U.S. immigration authorities about his past so he could gain refugee status in America, was assigned to Čelebići in June 1992, according to a newly unsealed criminal complaint.

