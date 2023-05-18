Thu. May 18th, 2023

    Harry, Meghan's Cabbie and NYPD Play Down 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said they were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase Tuesday night, prompting Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, to invoke the memory of the death of Princess Diana, who was killed in 1997 while being pursued by photographers.

    However, the NYPD dismissed suggestions of a perilous episode, and a taxi driver who picked up the Sussexes and Meghan’s mom for part of the alleged chase said it wasn’t a “like a car chase in a movie” and shrugged: “It’s New York.”

    Nevertheless, The Times of London reports that Harry told friends it was the “closest I have ever felt” to comprehending what happened the night his mother, Diana, was killed.

