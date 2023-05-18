Thu. May 18th, 2023

    Man Accused Of Entering Middle School Girls’ Bathroom, Offering Student Hypodermic Needles

    PORTLAND, Maine – Authorities in Maine have reported a concerning incident at a middle school where a man entered the premises and proceeded to approach a female student in the girls’ bathroom, offering her hypodermic needles.

    The incident occurred on Monday at around 8:50 a.m. EDT when the suspicious individual, later identified as Jacob Horwitch, a 43-year-old resident of Portland, entered King Middle School. According to law enforcement, Horwitch then made his way into the girls’ bathroom, where he approached a female student with the offer of hypodermic needles.

    By the time the police arrived at the scene, the suspect had already departed from the school. However, they were able to locate Horwitch near the entrance of Deering Oaks Park.

    Following his apprehension, Horwitch was arrested and now faces charges of criminal trespass, violation of privacy, as well as refusing to comply with arrest or detention.

    The circumstances surrounding the suspect’s unauthorized entry into the school have yet to be determined.

