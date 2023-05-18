Boebert Insists Heartbroken Hubby Didn’t Throw a Fit—or Drink Beer From a Glass

Lauren Boebert/Instagram

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has branded a Colorado process server a liar, calling claims that her husband became enraged when served with divorce papers and let his dogs loose on the man “a complete lie.”

The incendiary statement came a day after Boebert’s divorce from her longtime husband, Jayson Boebert, first surfaced, along with claims in an affidavit of service that Jayson chased a process server off his property after cursing at him and locking a door in his face.

The affidavit, first obtained by The Daily Beast, also claimed Jayson was drinking a beer “out of a glass” and was cleaning a gun when the server arrived at his home in Silt, Colorado last month. Jayson became enraged once he learned why the process server was there, the affidavit said.

