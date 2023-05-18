Thu. May 18th, 2023

    Boebert Insists Heartbroken Hubby Didn’t Throw a Fit—or Drink Beer From a Glass

    Lauren Boebert/Instagram

    Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has branded a Colorado process server a liar, calling claims that her husband became enraged when served with divorce papers and let his dogs loose on the man “a complete lie.”

    The incendiary statement came a day after Boebert’s divorce from her longtime husband, Jayson Boebert, first surfaced, along with claims in an affidavit of service that Jayson chased a process server off his property after cursing at him and locking a door in his face.

    The affidavit, first obtained by The Daily Beast, also claimed Jayson was drinking a beer “out of a glass” and was cleaning a gun when the server arrived at his home in Silt, Colorado last month. Jayson became enraged once he learned why the process server was there, the affidavit said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

