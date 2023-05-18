Oxidative stress in the lungs catalyzed by fine particulate matter discovered

Simplified schematic representation of the chemical reactions and proliferation of H.2a2 and other air pollutants (PM2.5, ˙NOxHey3) in the KM-SUB-ELF 2.0 model. The model consists of five main sections: the invasive phase of the respiratory tract, the surfactant layer, the epithelial lining fluid, the layer of cells, and the vasculature. The cell layer consists of epithelial and endothelial cells plus an intermediate basement membrane in a single compartment. The transition metals copper (Cu) and iron (Fe) present in PM2.5 catalyze the formation and conversion of reactive oxygen species (ROS, red line). Hydroxyl radicals (˙OH) are produced from the reactions of Fenton (as) iron with H.2a2 or organic peroxides contained in secondary organic aerosols (SOA). Antioxidants and enzymes (green line) including ascorbic acid (Asc), uric acid (UA), glutathione (GSH), superoxide dismutase (SOD), catalase, GSH peroxidase, and peroxyridoxine convert and scavenge ROS as well as oxidants such as O3 no2. credit: Environmental Science: Atmosphere (2023). DOI: 10.1039 / D2EA00179A

A new study by a team of scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry (MPIC) reveals that the harmful health effects of PM2.5 are attributed to the conversion of peroxides into more reactive species such as hydroxyl radicals. (OH) instead of the direct chemical production of hydrogen peroxide (H2a2) as previously thought.

In the scientific literature, the total production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) such as H.2a2 It is commonly used as an alternative to the toxicity of air pollutants and their ability to induce oxidative stress and inflammation. The research team led by Thomas Berkemeier of MPIC in Mainz found that ROS concentrations in the epithelial lining fluid (ELF) of the human respiratory tract can be mainly determined by the release of endogenous H.2a2 and inhalation of the surrounding gaseous phase2a2while the chemical production of H2a2 Through inhalation of PM2.5 less significant.

“Based on our simulations, we believe that the overall concentrations of these reactive species in the lungs are anyway large, and not directly dependent on air pollution levels,” says Dr. Thomas Birchemer, chair of the Chemical Kinetics and Reaction Mechanisms group at MPIC. They used a computer model to understand the relevant physical, chemical, and biological processes, and to determine the health effects of different types of air pollutants.

“Our new model simulates the chemical reactions that occur in the respiratory system. For the first time, we have included the production, diffusion and removal of hydrogen peroxide from cells and blood flow into our computer model. This was very challenging, because it is not easy to put these processes in biological tissues into equations explains Thomas Birkemer.

New research directions

“The results of this study indicate that current models for assessing the differential toxicity of individual PM2.5 components need to be critically re-evaluated,” says Prof. Dr. Ulrich Büchel, Head of Polyphasic Chemistry at MPIC. The study suggested that the chemical production of superoxide and H2a2 in a cell-free assay may not be an adequate measure for assessing the differential toxicity of individual PM2.5 components, and some assays of extracellular redox potentials may not capture the actual adverse effects of PM2.5.

Fine particles may act through Fenton chemistry

However, the production of hydroxyl (OH) radicals was closely related to the Fenton chemistry of PM2.5 in the model calculations. “Typical simulations indicate that PM2.5 works mostly by converting peroxides into highly reactive OH radicals. Thus, PM2.5 is not so much a fuel, but rather a catalyst for chemical reactions that cause damage to cells and tissues,” Berkemeier explains. inhaled particles in the form.

In addition, PM2.5 may stimulate the production of superoxides from indoor sources, further contributing to the adverse health effects of air pollution.

The study underscores the importance of further research to better understand the chemical mechanisms underlying the health effects of air pollution and to develop effective strategies to mitigate these effects. The authors believe that this study will contribute significantly to this important research effort. Their findings have been published in Environmental Science: Atmosphere.

Air pollution is a major health risk affecting millions of people worldwide, but the underlying chemical mechanisms are not yet fully understood. Particulate matter (PM2.5) usually contains chemical components that can trigger oxidation reactions. When inhaled and deposited in the human respiratory tract, it can induce and perpetuate radical reaction cycles that produce reactive oxygen species (ROS) in the epithelial lining fluid (ELF) that lines the airways and alveoli of the human lungs.

Several studies have shown that increased concentrations of reactive oxygen species such as hydrogen peroxide (H2a2) and hydroxyl radicals (OH) can cause oxidative stress affecting cells and tissues of the respiratory tract.

more information:

Eleni Dovrou et al, Influence of surrounding environment and indoor environment H2a2 on the concentrations of reactive oxygen species and OH radical production in the respiratory tract, Environmental Science: Atmosphere (2023). DOI: 10.1039 / D2EA00179A

Provided by the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry