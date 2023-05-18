Martha Stewart, 81, says she would NEVER do Playboy after wowing with THAT Sports Illustrated cover

Martha Stewart, 81, has ruled out doing Playboy after wowing with her timeless Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

The TV personality, who sizzled in a yellow swimsuit for the historic cover and became the oldest model to grace its pages, said Variety that she would never have posed for the racy tome back when she was “raised as a prude.”

She said no. I would never have done Playboy because I thought it was a very inappropriate magazine because I was raised as a prude. We were very conservative.

“When we changed, we closed the bedroom door. We weren’t overt – except my younger sister was.

Discussing the secret to her youthful looks, the star once again denied plastic surgery rumors, saying, “I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever.” I have beautiful, healthy hair. I drink green juice every day.

“I take my vitamins. I eat very healthy. I have very good dermatologists. I am very careful with the sun. I wear hats and wear sunscreen every day.

Stewart recently opened up about what happened behind the scenes of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit problem.

In an article published on Monday, the star recounted The New York Times that the people who worked on the set of the sultry photo shoot called her breasts “the girls”.

The entrepreneur expressed shock and said it was a phrase she had never used before in her life.

The day before, the publication revealed its four cover stars, including the anti-aging beauty.

In doing so, Stewart became the oldest model to grace the coveted swimsuit number on the stands Thursday.

However, the author said that the vernacular used by the people working on set really surprised her.

“All these people were pushing me and talking about ‘girls,’” she said.

“I hate that stuff,” she continued. “I’ve never called my boobs ‘girls’ in my life.”

For the opportunity to make history, the Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia founder said she worked hard to get to a place where she “felt pretty good about how I looked.”

In preparation, the Emmy-winning TV host followed a strict “three times a week pilates” routine and had “a light spray tan, Mario Badescu facials.”

Despite this, she recalled people on set always “pushing” her and ordering her to “get this out, push this out”.

“I had to put up with that for eight hours,” she said of what happened on the day of filming.

“Nevertheless, we were filming in the Dominican Republic and I had a great time,” she said.

The day before, she also made an appearance on Today and disclosed more about the “historical” experience.

“I always go to pilates every other day because it’s so awesome,” she said of preparing for filming and continuing this specific form of exercise in her regular regimen.

Along with working out, Stewart also pointed out that she “didn’t starve herself” but avoided eating carbs in the days leading up to it.

“I live a clean life anyway,” she said. “Good diet, good exercise, healthy skin care and all that.”

Speaking to the hosts, she said the photoshoot was something she doesn’t normally do.

“Dressing up in 10 different swimsuits can get a little overwhelming,” she admitted.

All in all, she admitted it was a great experience that she was happy to have.

“To me, it’s a testament to quality of life, and I think we should all be thinking about quality of life, success, not aging,” she added. “This whole aging thing is so boring.”

On the same topic of why she agreed to shoot, she said she was not influenced or motivated by the money in the behind the scenes promotional video.

“Usually I’m motivated by salary,” she said in the clip. “But this time I was motivated to show people that a woman my age can still look good, feel good, be good.”

“I don’t think much about age, but I thought it was a bit historic,” Stewart continued.

She added, “I want other women — especially women — to feel like they could be on the cover of Sports Illustrated, too.”