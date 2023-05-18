WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Cop Cling To Hood Of Speeding Car Before Being Thrown Off, Breaking His Back

Carroll, Iowa (CPD) — On March 5, 2021, Carroll Police Officer Patrick McCarty saw 29-year-old Dennis Guider Jr. in the passenger seat of a car at a restaurant drive-through. Around 1:00 p.m. Officer McCarty stopped the vehicle and indicated Guider was facing arrest for a forgery case in Illinois. Officer McCarty asked Guider to step out of the vehicle. A minute later, Guider opened the driver door of the car and pushed out a woman who had been driving the vehicle. Guider refused to comply with officers’ commands to exit a vehicle and attempted to flee in the car. As he fled, the officer ended up on the hood of the suspect’s car.

Authorities say Guider reached speeds up to 60 mph with the officer still on the hood before striking a culvert and throwing the officer from the vehicle, resulting in serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Officer McCarty suffered a broken vertebrae in his back.

The officer was treated at St. Anthony Regional Hospital and released that day. Guider was later located in Chicago Heights, Illinois after ditching his original vehicle and stealing another vehicle from a garage with the keys left inside. District Associate Judge Joseph McCarville sentenced Guider to up to five years of prison to be served separately from the Illinois incarceration. Guider was wanted in Illinois for violating his parole for burglary and fraud. He had been sentenced to up to six years in prison and was paroled in July 2019, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

