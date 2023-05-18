Thu. May 18th, 2023

    News

    Russian Fury Over CIA Recruitment Video Peaks With Bizarre Copycat Clip

    By

    May 17, 2023 , , , , ,
    Russian Fury Over CIA Recruitment Video Peaks With Bizarre Copycat Clip

    REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

    Russia’s apparent response to the CIA circulating a video aimed at recruiting disaffected Kremlin informants is to blast out its own recruitment video targeting Americans fed up with the U.S. government.

    The video, posted to the pro-Russia Siloviki Telegram channel and circulating among pro-Kremlin bloggers, shows clips of U.S. military personnel on patrols, protesters lighting fire to the American flag, and a protest against Planned Parenthood.

    “Is this the life I dreamed of? The path that I have chosen for myself,” the narrator in the apparent Russian video states. “Why are the lives of some more valuable than the lives of others? And who decides?”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Threats to Murasaki Plant Highlighted in Study: Hanging on a Purple Thread

    May 18, 2023
    News

    Biden won’t apologize for Hiroshima atomic bomb during Japan visit

    May 18, 2023
    News

    Book Banners Take Over Idaho Library Board After Disgraceful Campaign

    May 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Threats to Murasaki Plant Highlighted in Study: Hanging on a Purple Thread

    May 18, 2023
    News

    Biden won’t apologize for Hiroshima atomic bomb during Japan visit

    May 18, 2023
    News

    Book Banners Take Over Idaho Library Board After Disgraceful Campaign

    May 18, 2023
    News

    Ukraine updates: Falling debris causes fires in Kyiv

    May 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy