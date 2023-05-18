Russian Fury Over CIA Recruitment Video Peaks With Bizarre Copycat Clip

REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Russia’s apparent response to the CIA circulating a video aimed at recruiting disaffected Kremlin informants is to blast out its own recruitment video targeting Americans fed up with the U.S. government.

The video, posted to the pro-Russia Siloviki Telegram channel and circulating among pro-Kremlin bloggers, shows clips of U.S. military personnel on patrols, protesters lighting fire to the American flag, and a protest against Planned Parenthood.

“Is this the life I dreamed of? The path that I have chosen for myself,” the narrator in the apparent Russian video states. “Why are the lives of some more valuable than the lives of others? And who decides?”

Read more at The Daily Beast.