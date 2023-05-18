Utah parents SUE the Little League after their son fell off a bunk bed resulting in serious injury

The parents of a 13-year-old boy who suffered catastrophic injuries when he fell from a bunk bed in a Little League dorm have spoken for the first time about their family’s ordeal – and why they are suing the “avoidable” incident.

Last summer, then 12-year-old Easton – who was part of Utah’s first-ever Little League World Series team – fell from his bunk bed while sleeping in the team dorms. in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Speaking to ABC’hello america‘ For the first time since the fall, Nancy and Jace Oliverson say the accident was caused by ‘gross negligence’.

After the fall, Easton was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery as doctors diagnosed him with a fractured skull and an epidural hematoma.

Surgeons thought he had virtually no chance of living, but their quick actions saved Easton’s life. He is currently continuing his rehabilitation but faces a significant road to recovery.

Parents of Easton Oliverson, 13, filed suit against Little League in September

They say ‘gross neglect’ is what led to their son falling out of a bunk bed last year, resulting in a life-threatening traumatic brain injury during the Little League World Series.

After three brain surgeries and countless hours in hospital and rehab, Easton is recovering

On GMA, Jace shared the moment he was woken up by his son’s trainer telling him what happened.

“So I sat him down and just as I sat him down, instantly this nice guy lost all ability to do simple commands like, ‘Easton, sit up straight, Easton, open your eyes’,” he said. said Jace Oliverson.

At the hospital, Jace said a doctor told him Easton had a 0% chance of living, telling him, “Dad, you need to kiss your son goodbye.”

The Oliversons filed a lawsuit against Little League Baseball Inc. in September 2022, claiming litigation uncovered a long history of falls from bunk beds in dorms dating back to at least 2005.

Ken Fulginiti, a lawyer representing the parents, said the bunk beds had no rails – adding there was ‘no reason’ they should.

“Everything we went through and it was 100% preventable,” said Nancy Oliverson.

“The kids are falling off the top bunks of the bunk beds and they may not have been hurt as badly as Easton, but it was orthopedic injuries, concussions, things like that,” Fulginiti said.

Oliverson was released from hospital in August and posted a video on the “Miracles for Tank” Instagram page, raising awareness of his condition, which read, “Hi everyone, this is Easton, thank you for all your prayers.” Please keep praying for me as I continue to get better, I know the prayers and blessings have worked and Heavenly Father is blessing me.

Easton was released from hospital in August and was filmed in an Instagram video (above) thanking people for the support and prayers he has received

He underwent many hours of rehabilitation after being diagnosed with a fractured skull and epidural hematoma after the fall.

At the time of his release, CBS said Oliverson was making “significant progress” in his recovery, while USA Today reported that Dr. Oded Goren, the doctor who treated Easton, said he believed he there would be no lasting damage.

“It’s impossible to really predict at such early stages, but the way he recovered and the way the initial scans went after his surgery… there’s no sign of injury to the brain itself. following the initial trauma,” Goren said.

“So taking the pictures, which look fantastic, and taking his clinical progress, which is doing so well, I hope to have a full recovery.”

In a statement to ABC News, Little League said, “Out of an abundance of caution, after Easton fell, Little League removed all bunk beds from the dorms and placed each bed frame individually on the floor, and we continue to review and assess safety protocols to prevent such an accident from happening again.

The league added: “We continue to offer Easton Oliverson our prayers and support as he recovers and heals.”

Easton is on the long road to recovery nine months later. He underwent three brain surgeries, several weeks in the hospital and many hours in rehab.

The family attributes the power of prayer to the fact that Easton is alive today.