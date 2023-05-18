Biden hints work requirements for are STILL on the table in debt ceiling talks

Biden flew to Japan on trip he cut short for debt talks

He said he was ‘confident’ the US would avoid the default

He said he said changes to work requirements would not be ‘of consequence’

President Joe Biden has left the White House for his trip to Japan – after leaving the door open for concessioning some Republican-backed work requirements for aid recipients amid budget talks he called of “productive”.

Biden made the parting comment in response to a question, two days after calling on Republicans for a “wish list” that “would put a million seniors at risk of losing their food aid and going hungry.”

After delivering remarks on preventing a government default on Wednesday, Biden said, “Well, I won’t accept any work requirements that will impact people’s medical needs” — a comment that seemed take off the table work requirements for Medicaid recipients.

“I will not accept any work requirement far beyond what is already…I voted years ago for the work requirements that exist. But there may be a few more, but nothing major,’ Biden told reporters in DC minutes before leaving for a trip he announced he was cutting short on high-stakes negotiations.

President Joe Biden said before heading to Japan that he would not agree to new work requirements for benefits “far beyond” what already exists. He said there would be no new “consequence”. The Republican budget imposes new demands and has caused a pushback from House progressives

The Republican budget, which Biden has repeatedly attacked, would increase work requirements for a series of federal relief programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP program.

The SNAP program already requires able-bodied recipients under age 50 who don’t have children to work 20 hours a week or participate in job training activities.

Members of the left-leaning House Democratic Caucus blasted the potential move. Among them are Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Pramila Jayapal of California, who called it a “terrible idea.”

The president also discussed his decision to forego the planned second half of his trip. He was to travel from Hiroshima, where the G7 leaders meet, to Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Leaders of the “Quad” nations, which include the United States, Japan, Australia and India, would still meet in Japan.

Biden also said he would hold a “press conference on this matter” to address the debt ceiling and the budget. He usually answers questions in a formal setting at some point while traveling abroad, although he did not do so on his recent trip to Ireland.

Biden aides and President Kevin McCarthy are trying to broker a budget deal amid looming potential default if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling

The House Republican budget imposes new work requirements on SNAP recipients. Nearly 30 million Americans who received extra government help with their grocery bills during the pandemic will soon see that help dwindle

He also insisted that the negotiations were about the budget and not about raising the debt ceiling – something he said Congress should do in order to settle debts incurred in the past.

If Congress does not increase the national debt limit by $31 trillion, the nation would be in default.

Biden called Tuesday’s talks, which caved to Tuesday evening staff talks, “civil and respectful.”

He said “everyone came to the meeting, I think, in good faith”. I’m confident we’ll get the deal on the budget if America doesn’t default,” he said.

The White House blasted the House GOP budget last month in an official statement of the administration’s position.

“It would jeopardize food assistance for many older Americans and cause millions to lose Medicaid coverage, including workers and people with disabilities.”