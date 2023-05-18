Billie Eilish’s Controversial Relationship With Jesse Rutherford Is Over

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Some Billie Eilish fans are breathing a sigh of relief today, as the 21-year-old pop star and Jesse Rutherford, the 31-year-old singer of the band The Neighbourhood, have broken up after several months of dating.

People confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon, with a representative for Eilish telling the mag: “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends. All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single.”

Eilish and Rutherford were first confirmed as a couple in October 2022, when the Grammy winner was 20 years old. Their 11-year age gap was not taken kindly by many of Eilish’s fans, nor were the rumors that she and Rutherford first met when she was a teenager. Prior to confirming their relationship, Eilish and Rutherford had attended a Halloween party together dressed as a baby and a grandpa, respectively, in a truly cringeworthy attempt to get ahead of the critical narrative that he was too old to be dating her.

