Thu. May 18th, 2023

    News Politics

    Anna Wintour to host Harris fundraiser in New York

    By

    May 18, 2023 , ,
    Anna Wintour to host Harris fundraiser in New York

    Vogue editor Anna Wintour will co-host a fundraiser in Manhattan featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, according to an invite obtained by Politico.

    The event marks the start of fundraising appearances by Harris, as the reelection campaign for her and President Joe Biden ramps up. Tickets for the fundraiser, which organizers estimate will have 50 to 75 people, will start at $10,000.

    The May 30 event, co-hosted by Lauren Santo Domingo, founder of online fashion retailer Moda Operandi, will take place at Santo Domingo’s home, according to the invite sent by the Democratic National Committee.

    Fashion designer Kay Unger and her partner David Rubin will also host the second gentleman Doug Emhoff on May 24 for a more intimate event that will be limited to 20 people. The suggested ticket price is also $10,000.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Threats to Murasaki Plant Highlighted in Study: Hanging on a Purple Thread

    May 18, 2023
    News

    Biden won’t apologize for Hiroshima atomic bomb during Japan visit

    May 18, 2023
    News

    Book Banners Take Over Idaho Library Board After Disgraceful Campaign

    May 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Threats to Murasaki Plant Highlighted in Study: Hanging on a Purple Thread

    May 18, 2023
    News

    Biden won’t apologize for Hiroshima atomic bomb during Japan visit

    May 18, 2023
    News

    Book Banners Take Over Idaho Library Board After Disgraceful Campaign

    May 18, 2023
    News

    Ukraine updates: Falling debris causes fires in Kyiv

    May 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy