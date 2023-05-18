Anna Wintour to host Harris fundraiser in New York

Vogue editor Anna Wintour will co-host a fundraiser in Manhattan featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, according to an invite obtained by Politico.

The event marks the start of fundraising appearances by Harris, as the reelection campaign for her and President Joe Biden ramps up. Tickets for the fundraiser, which organizers estimate will have 50 to 75 people, will start at $10,000.

The May 30 event, co-hosted by Lauren Santo Domingo, founder of online fashion retailer Moda Operandi, will take place at Santo Domingo’s home, according to the invite sent by the Democratic National Committee.

Fashion designer Kay Unger and her partner David Rubin will also host the second gentleman Doug Emhoff on May 24 for a more intimate event that will be limited to 20 people. The suggested ticket price is also $10,000.