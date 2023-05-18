General Hospital star Haley Pullos, 24, says she is ‘taking time away’ from soap opera after DUI

General Hospital actress Haley Pullos has previously been recast on the soap after being arrested last month for DUI after seriously injuring another driver and having to be dragged from her own vehicle by life jaws.

Pulos’ role in the long-running soap opera has gone to Holiday lookalike actress Mia Kriegel.

Indeed last week, the 24-year-old announced that she would be taking time off from the show while she recovers from last month’s accident – with no set date for a return.

Pullos was driving on the 134 freeway in California just before 1:30 a.m. on April 29 and was involved in a head-on collision.

The 24-year-old swerved onto the freeway and flew over the median lane in the eastbound lane, before colliding with an oncoming Kia traveling at 60mph, leaving the driver of 23 years old seriously injured.

Pasadena Firefighters shared footage from the scene on their social media, urging people to think twice before getting behind the wheel

According to a police report, Pullos couldn’t get out of her 2019 Ford and when firefighters managed to save her, she became aggressive, punching one and yelling, “That’s a $400 f**k shirt. ****.”

Police then searched her vehicle and found marijuana edibles and mini bottles of tequila and took her to hospital before being arrested for impaired driving.

While in hospital, she was allegedly aggressive and fought hospital staff before she had to be sedated.

Pullos reportedly collided with an Oldsmobile driven by a 27-year-old woman from Fontana in the westbound lane before crossing the median lane. The woman did not sustain serious injuries.

The Pasadena Fire Department had to use death jaws to extricate Pullos from her vehicle before she was taken to Huntington Hospital.

Footage shared by the Pasadena Fire Department shows the horrific damage from the late-night incident that both drivers were lucky to have survived.

The front of the cars is completely obliterated, with debris from the crash strewn across the highway.

Along with their message, the department said, “Arriving units have found two vehicles involved, with one person trapped, after a reported head-on collision.”

“Firefighters extracted one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport to the occupants of both vehicles.

“Always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and driving and never be distracted by passengers, phones, etc.”

Last week, Pullos announced that she would not be appearing on popular soap opera General Hospital as she recovers from an accident.

In a statement, Pullos said: “Unfortunately I was involved in a car accident and I’m fine, but I’m going to need some time to recover.” I will be back as soon as possible!’

DailyMail.com has approached representatives of Pullos for comment.